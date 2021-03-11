private-doctors-responding-to-call-for-help

The Athens Medical Association on Thursday launched a new platform where private doctors can register to join the battle against the novel coronavirus at public hospitals, following an appeal on Wednesday by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

On the first day of operation, the platform attracted 20 applications, according to the association, from eight pneumonologists, six pathologists and another six general medicine practitioners.

The association also called up hundreds of members conveying the Health Ministry’s plea for the private sector to do its part to bolster the public health system, which is being sorely tested by rising hospital admissions and intubations.