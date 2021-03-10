NEWS HEALTH SYSTEM

Minister appeals to private sector as hospitals fill up

minister-appeals-to-private-sector-as-hospitals-fill-up
[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias appealed to the private sector on Wednesday, calling on doctors to do their part to help public hospitals and their staff cope with the pressure of rising Covid admissions.

“The health system across the country, but in Attica especially… is reaching its limits,” he said in the ministry’s daily afternoon briefing on the course of the pandemic.

“We must all support the system; there is no such thing as private or public in this struggle; we are all in it together,” he added.

According to official figures released on Wednesday, Greece’s coronavirus referral hospitals admitted 3,664 patients suffering from Covid-19 in the last 10 days alone, filling at an average rate of 389 patients a day over the week.

Admissions on Wednesday came to 476, pushing nationwide occupancy at regular Covid wards to just under 50% and at intensive care units to 67%.

The trend is rising, meanwhile, as Tuesday’s admissions were 443, Monday’s 390 and Sunday’s 337, though Saturday was also a bad day with 429 admissions. On February 28, meanwhile, 259 Covid patients were admitted to Greece’s referral hospitals.

“In the past few days, we have seen the equivalent of a 200-bed hospital filling up with Covid-19 patients in a single emergency shift,” Kikilias said.

Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
eu-regulator-says-no-sign-vaccination-to-blame-for-austria-deaths0
NEWS

EU regulator says no sign vaccination to blame for Austria deaths

greek-drug-watchdog-dismisses-reports-on-suspension-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-batch0
NEWS

Greek drug watchdog dismisses reports on suspension of Astrazeneca vaccine batch

Woman wearing protective face mask walk in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Explosive new rise in number of Covid cases

[EPA]
VACCINATION DRIVE

Greece to reach 2.5 million jabs by end-April

A man registers for a free Covid-19 test at Syntagma Square in downtown Athens on Sunday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS

Health experts see more clouds before silver lining

[InTime News]
ATTICA UNDER PRESSURE

Two private clinics mobilized to treat Covid cases