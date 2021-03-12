mass-testing-planned-for-court-employees-in-march

The Justice Ministry is planning to launch a mass testing of court employees for Covid-19 in Attica and around the country in March in a bid to restart some judicial procedures.

A total of 15,000 rapid antigen tests are expected to be conducted by healthcare staff from Hellenic Red Cross.

The Health Ministry issued a breakdown of the number of employees who will be tested in the country’s courts and other offices: 230 people at the Ministry of Justice, 190 people at the Supreme Court, 240 people at the Council of State, 529 people at the Court of Audit, 670 people at the Court of Appeal, 1,300 people at the Court of First Instance, 630 people in Administrative Courts, 523 people in the Lower Court, and 522 people at the Piraeus Courthouse.

Around Greece, 282 people will be tested in Patras, 49 people in Arcadia,97 people in Argolida, 93 people in Etoloakarnania, 981 people in Thessaloniki, 218 people in Larissa, 40 people in Lefkada, 95 people in Fthiotida, 92 people in Corinth, 29 people in Samos, 96 people in Rhodes, 30 people in Chios, 177 people in Iraklio, 32 people in Thesprotia and 41 people in Viotia.