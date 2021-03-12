eu-worried-by-shooting-incidents-near-turkish-border-with-greece

The European Union’s top migration official says she’s concerned about a spike in shooting incidents on the Turkish side of the country’s land border with Greece near where EU border officers were patrolling.

At least three incidents involving gunfire into the air during the night by uniformed Turkish personnel have been reported recently.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Friday that she’s “concerned when there are shootings close to EU external borders.”

Frontex officers must now wear bulletproof jackets when patrolling in the Evros region.

Border tensions between EU member country Greece and Turkey have long simmered. They spilled over into violence a year ago after Turkey waved thousands of migrants through to Greece. [AP]