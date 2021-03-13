NEWS

AstraZeneca warns of further delays in EU vaccine delivery

astrazeneca-warns-of-further-delays-in-eu-vaccine-delivery

British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has announced on Saturday that there will be further delays in the delivery of its Covid vaccine to the European Union citing export restrictions and production problems.

A company spokesperson warned of reduced vaccine deliveries in the first quarter of 2021 and said that delays could also potentially stretch into the second quarter of the year.

The pharmaceutical has been using production facilities located outside the European Union to help meet EU demand for its Covid vaccine.

[ANA-MPA]

Coronavirus Vaccine
