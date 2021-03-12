parks-to-remain-open-for-kite-flying-on-monday

The government is expected to announce on Friday that parks in cities will remain open on Monday when Greeks mark the first day of Lent – dubbed Clean Monday – and citizens head to open spaces to fly kites.

The decision is expected to be announced later in the day by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias during the regular briefing on the pandemic, who is also expected to warn against overcrowding.

Citizens will be able to walk or cycle – not drive – to an open space by sending an SMS with the number 6 (used for exercise) to the toll-free number 13033.

Other limitations will remain in place, such as the ban on movement from one region to another, the 7 p.m. curfew on weekends and 9 p.m. curfew on weekdays.