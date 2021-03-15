NEWS

NGOs call attention to Natura ‘violations’

Thirteen nongovernmental organizations have filed a complaint to the European Commission regarding “development activities” in Natura areas in Greece covered by regulation 4782/21.

More specifically, the NGOs called on the Commission to freeze large projects in Natura areas until their protection status is completed and to step up its efforts to encourage Greece to effectively protect biodiversity and to implement the acquis communautaire for the protection of habitats and flora and fauna.

They also urged the Commission to resort to the EU Court of Justice so that precautionary measures are taken to suspend the licensing of projects and activities of significant impact in the Natura 2000 areas of Greece – until the completion of the process for the protection of habitats and species and the integrity of protected areas.

