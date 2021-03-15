vaccinations-with-astrazeneca-jab-to-continue-in-greece-pending-ema-decision

Greece will wait to hear from the EU medicines regulator (EMA) this week before making any decisions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Health Ministry sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Monday.

Until then, vaccinations with will continue as planned, the National Vaccination Committee said on Sunday.

Several countries have reported possible serious side-effects of the jab and the European Medicines Agency is scheduled to convene this week to assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events in those inoculated.

Germany, France and Italy announced on Monday they were suspending the vaccine’s use pending EMA’s assessment.

The EMA has said that as of March 10, a total of 30 cases of blood clotting had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in the European Economic Area.

[Kathimerini, Reuters]