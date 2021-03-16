NEWS EDUCATION

Some 1.4 million pupils go online for classes

An estimated 1.4 million pupils across all levels of primary and secondary education went online for classes on Tuesday following last week’s decision by the Greek authorities to close schools nationwide in response to rising Covid-19 numbers.

According to official figures, the online education system must cater to 650,000 middle and high schoolers, 550,000 elementary school pupils and 160,000 kindergarten children. These figures to not include schools for special needs pupils, who continue to physically attend classes.

The government hopes to reopen schools on Monday, March 29, using the time until then to design strict health protocols that will help keep pupils and staff safe from the virus.

