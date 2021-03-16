greek-turkish-exploratory-talks-get-under-way-in-athens

Exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey got under way on Tuesday morning at a central Athens hotel, according to diplomatic sources.

The Greek delegation comprises seasoned diplomats Ambassador (ad hon.) Pavlos Apostolidis and Ambassador Alexandros Kougiou, as well as Ifigenia Kanara, director of the general secretary’s office of the Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish side is made up of Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sedat Onal, Director General for Bilateral Political & Maritime-Aviation-Border Affairs Cagatay Erciyes and Maritime Aviation Border Deputy General Manager Baris Kalkavan.

Ibrahim Kalin, the chief advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was not expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Onal, meanwhile, is due to meet on Wednesday with Greek Foreign Ministry Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris.

Turkey is also reportedly eager to schedule a meeting between its foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.