Virus infections, intubations break new record

The number of new Covid-19 infections and intubations in Greece broke a new record on Wednesday, reaching 3,465 and 630, respectively, based on data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The previous high in new cases was recorded on November 12, 2020 with 3,316, and the biggest number of intubated patients was last seen on December 3, with 622.

The overall number of infections now stands at 227,247. 

At the same time, 1,516 patients have left ICU since the start of the pandemic last year.

The data showed another 56 patients died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,252.

