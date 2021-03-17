NEWS

Greek PM welcomes Commission proposal for Covid-19 pass

greek-pm-welcomes-commission-proposal-for-covid-19-pass

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has welcomed a proposal by the European Commission on Wednesday for the creation of coronavirus certificates to allow the EU’s 450 million residents travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer.

“Europe is moving forward with our proposal. The introduction of a Digital Green Certificate is on track for implementation,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

“This is a decision that will significantly facilitate the movement of citizens and will help boost tourism and the economies that rely heavily on it,” he added.

The plan will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders.

Travel Coronavirus
READ MORE
eu-sets-out-virus-pass-plan-to-allow-free-travel-by-summer0
NEWS

EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

eu-covid-certificate-a-temporary-measure-schinas-says0
TRAVEL

EU Covid certificate a temporary measure, Schinas says

greece-to-welcome-vaccinated-and-covid-negative-tourists-from-may0
TRAVEL

Greece to welcome vaccinated and Covid-negative tourists from May

[InTime News, Pool]
EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Schinas sees vaccine certificate before summer

pm-urges-eu-to-move-with-jab-certificate-before-big-tech0
NEWS

PM urges EU to move with jab certificate, before big tech

greek-israeli-tourism-deal-questioned0
NEWS

Greek-Israeli tourism deal questioned