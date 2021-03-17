greek-pm-welcomes-commission-proposal-for-covid-19-pass

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has welcomed a proposal by the European Commission on Wednesday for the creation of coronavirus certificates to allow the EU’s 450 million residents travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer.

“Europe is moving forward with our proposal. The introduction of a Digital Green Certificate is on track for implementation,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

“This is a decision that will significantly facilitate the movement of citizens and will help boost tourism and the economies that rely heavily on it,” he added.

The plan will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders.