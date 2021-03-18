fighter-jets-to-perform-flypast-rehearsals-ahead-of-march-25

Hellenic Air Force fighter jets will fly over the capital at around 1.15 p.m. on Thursday as a practice run ahead of the March 25 national holiday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The annual student parade, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence from Ottoman rule on 1821, has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but the military parade is expected to go ahead.

In 2021, Greece marks 200 years since the Revolution.