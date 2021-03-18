NEWS COVID BULLETIN

Pressure mounts as number of intubated patients keeps rising

A parademic helps a colleague get into PPE in the ambulance bay of Evangelismos Hospital, in central Athens. [InTime News]

The pressure on Greece’s already stretched public health system rose even further on Thursday as the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators broke a new record, reaching 645 from Wednesday’s high of 630.

In its daily coronavirus bulletin on Thursday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 45 fatalities, which took the death toll from the pandemic to 7,297.

New infections were also high at 3,073, though better than Wednesday’s record of 3,465. Of the new cases, just four were identified at Greece’s borders, confirming fears of widespread community transmission.

The Greek capital continues to be in the eye of the storm, with Attica accounting for 1,524 of Thursday’s new cases.

