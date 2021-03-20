NEWS

Police reform plan focuses on education, structure

police-reform-plan-focuses-on-education-structure
[InTime News]

Α blueprint introducing new structures and educational standards aimed at reforming the Hellenic Police was unveiled on Thursday by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

“It is a new contract between the citizens and the ministry,” Chrysochoidis told a press conference in Athens of the draft legislation, which also seeks to introduce a “softer” form of policing, with neighborhood units, foot patrols and more community outreach.

The ministry, he said, has adopted educational systems and standards applied in police forces in other European Union countries in a bid to improve training from cadet level. It is also introducing a more streamlined structure by reducing the number of directorates and departments.

Evaluation procedures will be updated too, Chrysochoidis said, adding that a technology revamp is also seen playing a key role.

