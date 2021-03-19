‘Use carrot and stick,’ Dendias tells ambassadors

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told ambassadors of European Union member-states Thursday that the EU should follow a double-edged, “carrot and stick” policy toward Turkey, combining a positive agenda with the prospect of sanctions.

Dendias made this comment shortly after international media reported that the EU has frozen plans to impose additional sanctions over Turkey’s illegal oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias said he expects the upcoming report by EU High Representative Josep Borrell to contain the prospects of sanctions if Turkey exhibits “illegal and provocative” behavior toward Cyprus and Greece.