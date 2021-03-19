macron-cancels-visit-to-greece

French President Emmanuel Macron has canceled a visit to Greece where he was expected to attend celebrations on March 25 commemorating the bicentennial of the beginning of the country’s War of Independence in 1821.

The decision was made as the French government imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of northern France against the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, it was announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in Athens on March 24 to attend the two-day celebration of the bicentennial.