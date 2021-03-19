bipartisan-letter-calls-on-biden-to-recognize-armenian-genocide

A bipartisan group of 37 US Senators joined Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez on Friday in calling on President Joe Biden to follow the lead of Congress in fully and formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) said in a press release.

“President Biden – by virtue of his own strong Senate record and the bipartisan House and Senate resolutions he backed as a candidate – is powerfully positioned to reject Turkey’s gag-rule, locking in permanent US government-wide condemnation and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

The view was shared by Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides. “The Biden Administration has fortunately started on the right foot and spoken to Turkey truthfully and bluntly. Yet the White House still needs to be truthful when it comes to the Armenian Genocide. President Biden’s record as a Senator and his statements as a candidate for the Presidency prove that he is aware of and committed to this truth,” he said in a statement.

“Now that he is the boss, the end of Turkey’s gag rule should be a no-brainer,” he added.