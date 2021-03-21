NEWS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus: 1,514 new cases, 41 deaths

coronavirus-1-514-new-cases-41-deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,514 new coronavirus cases over the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 41 deaths.

The announcement does not include the number of tests conducted during that period, or the percentage of positive tests, only the 7-day average. 

The number of patients on ventilators continued to rise, this time to 674 (from 672 the previous day).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 237,125 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,462 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Fernando Bizerra/EPA]
PANDEMIC

Government inches closer to mobilizing private doctors

free-covid-19-self-testing-kits-to-be-made-available-in-april0
NEWS

Free Covid-19 self-testing kits to be made available in April

[Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]]
COVID BULLETIN

Pressure persists on Covid ICUs with 672 intubated patients

focus-on-testing-as-measures-are-eased0
NEWS

Focus on testing as measures are eased

greece-lifts-some-covid-19-restrictions-to-relieve-lockdown-fatigue0
NEWS

Greece lifts some Covid-19 restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

[Alessandra Tarantino/AP]
NEWS

2,785 new virus infections confirmed as intubations remain high