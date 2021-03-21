Coronavirus: 1,514 new cases, 41 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,514 new coronavirus cases over the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 41 deaths.

The announcement does not include the number of tests conducted during that period, or the percentage of positive tests, only the 7-day average.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to rise, this time to 674 (from 672 the previous day).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 237,125 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,462 fatalities.