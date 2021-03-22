NEWS

Mitsotakis, Macron hold telephone call

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Talks focused on the upcoming European Council (to be held via teleconference), the report on Turkey by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, and the fight against Covid-19.

Macron last week canceled a visit to Athens where he was expected to attend celebrations on March 25 commemorating the bicentennial of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence in 1821.

The decision was made as the French government imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of northern France against the virus.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, attends a ministerial meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
[InTime News]
From left, Greece's Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis, Interior Minister of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Cyprus' Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Byron Camilleri, Malta's Interior Minister make statements following their meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
