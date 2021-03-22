number-of-intubations-rise-to-681

The number of patients with Covid-19 on ventilators continued to rise on Monday, reaching 681 from 674 the previous day, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

At the same time, EODY confirmed 1,707 new cases from 1,514 on Sunday, while the total number of infections in Greece reached 238,830.

Health authorities conducted 14,074 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate jumping to 12.12 percent.

In terms of the number of deaths, EODY reported 69 fatalities, with the overall number climbing to 7,531 since the start of the health crisis last spring.