Greece to open another 272 vaccination centres in April 

Greek health authorities will open another 272 vaccination centres around Greece on April 1, to coincide with the arrival of more than a million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from various pharmaceutical companies, a Health Ministry official said on Monday.

On the same day, two more vaccination mega-centres will start operating in the Greek capital: One at the old airport of Elliniko, in southern Athens, and one in the district of Persisteri, in northwestern Athens, said Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, during a briefing on the pandemic.

Currently there are two big vaccination centres in the country, one in Athens and the other in Thessalonki. These new venues will bring the overall number of vaccination centers in the country to 1,073, he said.

Greece is expecting to receive 1,100,000 doses of the Covid-19 from Pfizer on April, as well as 450,000 doses from AstraZeneca.

Themistokleous also said that the country will surpass the milestone of one million vaccinations with the first dose on Tuesday, with the total number of inoculations currently standing at 1,464,000. He said 471,000 people have been given both doses.