Strict lockdown on Leros extended for a week

A strict lockdown imposed on the island of Leros on March 17 due to a rising numver of Covid-19 infections was extended to March 29, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced on Monday. 

Under the lockdown rules, only those going to or from their workplace, shopping for food or medicine, visiting a doctor or pharmacy, taking brief exercise or walking their pet will be allowed to leave their homes.

The decision was taken to contain the ongoing outbreak of new cases on the island. 

 

