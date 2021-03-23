PM welcomed at US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is shown around the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier during a visit on Tuesday [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office/ANA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday morning which is docked in Crete.

He was welcomed by Adm. Robert P. Burke, Commander of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples and Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWO and toured the ship with Capt. Paul Campagna.

Mitsotakis was informed about the operational capabilities of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, its armament and the mechanisms at its disposal for the safe take-off and landing of aircraft that move at extremely high speeds.

“This week, as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution, we are thinking about the ties that unite us with the United States. Bonds that are not only social, political, economic; they are primarily bonds of common values,” he said during his visit.

He was accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the head of the Greek Armed forces (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, and the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived at the naval base of Marathi (NSA Souda Bay) in the northwest coast of Crete on March 20.