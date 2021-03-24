one-million-have-so-far-received-one-vaccine-dose

The number of people that have been given at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine reached 1 million Tuesday, said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who tweeted that Greece has taken “1 million steps closer to freedom.”

In view of the higher number of doses expected in April, the Health Ministry is also increasing the number of vaccination centers with the aim of ensuring that the majority of people over 60 and those with underlying conditions are inoculated in May.

Until Tuesday morning, 1,469,000 jabs had been administered: 998,000 concerned the first dose and 471,000 the second. Vaccinations for the first dose exceeded 1 million during the day. So far, health workers, people aged 75 and over and 60-64-year-olds have been inoculated, while appointments have begun for those with underlying diseases.

Appointments for people aged 70 to 74 will begin Friday and in early April for people aged 65 to 69.​​​​​​