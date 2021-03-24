Blinken expresses US support for Greece-Turkey exploratory talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed Washington’s support for exploratory contacts between Athens and Ankara during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels.
“I look forward to continued cooperation with our NATO Ally Turkey on counterterrorism, voiced our support for exploratory talks with Greece, and emphasized the importance of democracy and human rights,” Blinken said in a tweet after the meeting.
