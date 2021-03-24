another-162-refugees-leave-for-germany

Another 162 recognized refugees flew from Mytilene on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos to Hannover, Germany on Wednesday.

The departure was the sixth relocation flight for refugees from Lesvos in the last five weeks.

So far 734 have been relocated as part of a program being implemented by the Migration and Asylum Ministry in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, with funding from the European Commission.

As part of this program, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed that 1,553 refugees will be relocated from Greece to Germany.

The next planned relocation of refugees from Mytilene to Germany is on March 31.