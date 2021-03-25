virus-proof-holiday-pilot

An experiment to test whether vacations abroad can be considered coronavirus-proof was approved by the Dutch government Wednesday and will take place on Rhodes in April, according to Dutch media reports.

The holiday, set to begin on April 12, is an initiative by the travel industry and will be enjoyed by approximately 188 travelers.

They will stay for eight days at an all-inclusive resort on Rhodes that they will be unable to leave and which will only allow entry to staff. They will be tested both before and after the trip to check the efficacy of measures in guarding international holidaymakers against the virus.