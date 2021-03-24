dutch-government-approves-trial-plan-for-tourism-experiment-in-rhodes

An experiment to test whether vacations abroad can be considered coronavirus-proof was approved by the Dutch government on Wednesday and will take place on Rhodes in April, according to reports in the Dutch media.

The trip, set to begin on April 12, is an initiative by the travel industry and will be enjoyed by approximately 188 travelers.

They will stay for eight days at an all-inclusive resort on Rhodes, which they will be unable to leave and will only allow entry to the staff, and will be tested both prior and after the trip to see the efficacy of measures in containing the virus for international holidayers.