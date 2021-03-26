five-arrested-in-large-hash-haul

Five foreign nationals have been arrested for trying to smuggle almost 70 kilos of hashish into Greece from Albania.

The suspects, aged 22-41, were located and arrested by police officers of the Cross-Border Crime Prosecution Team of the Krystallopigi Border Guard Department in Florina during patrols early Wednesday afternoon. Officers had earlier in the day found five bags containing the drugs hidden among the bushes in the mountainous area of Florina.

A police stakeout was then organized, during which the five suspects were seen approaching the area and collecting the bags. All five were found to have entered the country illegally on foot transporting drugs.