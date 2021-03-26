NEWS

Five arrested in large hash haul

five-arrested-in-large-hash-haul
[InTime News]

Five foreign nationals have been arrested for trying to smuggle almost 70 kilos of hashish into Greece from Albania.

The suspects, aged 22-41, were located and arrested by police officers of the Cross-Border Crime Prosecution Team of the Krystallopigi Border Guard Department in Florina during patrols early Wednesday afternoon. Officers had earlier in the day found five bags containing the drugs hidden among the bushes in the mountainous area of Florina.

A police stakeout was then organized, during which the five suspects were seen approaching the area and collecting the bags. All five were found to have entered the country illegally on foot transporting drugs.

Crime
READ MORE
staff-at-thessaloniki-university-raise-funds-to-pay-sit-in-expenses0
NEWS

Staff at Thessaloniki university raise funds to pay sit-in expenses

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting a man in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Sunday afternoon.
POLICE MISCONDUCT

Senior DIAS officer relieved of duties

injured-officer-thought-he-was-going-to-die0
NEA SMYRNI ATTACK

Injured officer thought he was going to die

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/Intime News]
NEWS

Handful of officers to carry body cameras in pilot program

man-charged-with-triple-rape-given-until-tuesday-to-prepare-defense0
NEWS

Man charged with triple rape given until Tuesday to prepare defense

thirteen-arrested-as-police-dismantle-ring-bribing-for-driving-licenses0
NEWS

Thirteen arrested as police dismantle ring bribing for driving licenses