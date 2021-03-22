man-charged-with-triple-rape-given-until-tuesday-to-prepare-defense

A 38-year-old man charged on Monday with raping and robbing three women whom he approached posing as a police officer has been given until Tuesday to prepare his defense before a Thessaloniki prosecutor. According to the victims, aged 47, 26 and 21, he threatened them with a knife and raped them between March 15 and 20 in the areas of Giannitsa and Sykea in northern Greece.

During the preliminary investigation, he denied the accusations, while, through his lawyer, he claimed that the case was orchestrated against him by men he served time in prison with. The suspect was released from prison only last February, having served a sentence for a murder he committed in December 2010 together with his then fiancée.

Their victim was a 58-year-old psychiatrist, his fiancée’s ex-husband.