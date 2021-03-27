NEWS

Acropolis Rally set to return

The fabled Acropolis Rally returns to the World Championship (WRC) calendar this year after an eight-year hiatus, replacing the Copec Rally Chile which has been canceled due to travel and other restrictions. According to the General Secretariat of Sports on Friday, it will be held this year on September 9-12, while its presence on the WRC circuit has also been secured for 2022.

Regarded as one of the toughest fixtures, the Acropolis Rally joined the WRC’s inaugural season in 1973. It was first held in 1951.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the “epic” rally’s return at a time when “Greece is finding its way.”

