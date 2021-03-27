Arsonists target police officer’s vehicles, damage 11 more

A police officer’s car and motorcycle were set on fire early Saturday by unknown arsonists, police say.

The fire broke out at 3 am on the ground floor of an apartment building at the Thessaloniki suburb of Kalamaria, in northern Greece, near the support columns, where residents park their vehicles.

Some sort of flammable material was thrown over the two vehicles and set on fire, police say.

Besides the 2 vehicles belonging to the police officer, three more cars and five motorcycles sustained serious damage. Three vehicles parked on the road outside the building were almost damaged.

Thirteen firefighters in six fire engines put out the fire. No lives were endangered, but two residents were hospitalized with respiratory problems, the fire service said.