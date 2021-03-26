russian-frigate-concludes-piraeus-port-call

The frigate Admiral Kasatonov of Russia’s Northern Fleet has concluded its call at the port of Piraeus, the Russian Embassy in Athens said on social media on Friday.

In earlier posts on Twitter, the embassy published photographs of the bridge at the Palace of St. Petersburg lit in the colors of the Greek flag, in honor of the 200-year anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821).

“Thank you for the warm welcome,” the embassy wrote, “Russia-Greece, over 1,000 years of friendship and close ties of our people’s historical journeys.”

[ANA-MPA]