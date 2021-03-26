NEWS

Russian frigate concludes Piraeus port call

russian-frigate-concludes-piraeus-port-call

The frigate Admiral Kasatonov of Russia’s Northern Fleet has concluded its call at the port of Piraeus, the Russian Embassy in Athens said on social media on Friday. 

In earlier posts on Twitter, the embassy published photographs of the bridge at the Palace of St. Petersburg lit in the colors of the Greek flag, in honor of the 200-year anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821).

“Thank you for the warm welcome,” the embassy wrote, “Russia-Greece, over 1,000 years of friendship and close ties of our people’s historical journeys.”

[ANA-MPA]

 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
government-pleased-with-first-mitsotakis-biden-talk0
NEWS

Government pleased with first Mitsotakis-Biden talk

[EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL]
DIASPORA

Biden promises tight US-Greek ties

belgian-embassy-delivers-waffles-chocolates-to-athens-hospital-staff0
NEWS

Belgian embassy delivers waffles, chocolates to Athens hospital staff

cyprus-seeking-changes-to-eu-s-turkey-statement0
NEWS

Cyprus seeking changes to EU’s Turkey statement

turkish-foreign-minister-says-he-held-constructive-talks-with-blinken0
NEWS

Turkish foreign minister says he held ‘constructive’ talks with Blinken

in-letter-to-greek-counterpart-putin-stresses-importance-of-athens-moscow-ties0
NEWS

In letter to Greek counterpart, Putin stresses importance of Athens-Moscow ties