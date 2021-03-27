Mitsotakis: vaccination program going well

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis assured Saturday that under-60s and younger ones suffering from serious underlying diseases, if they are willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, will have received at least one jab by the end of April or the beginning of May.

Mitsotakis, visiting the new vaccination “mega-facility” in Athens’ western suburb of Peristeri, added that, by the end of March, at least 1.7 million vaccine doses will have been administered.

“The (National Health System) has held, is holding and will continue to hold” under the pressure of still high viral transmission rates, Mitsotakis said, thanking the doctors and nurses deployed in the fight against the pandemic.

The prime minister said that the European Union must use all means at its disposal to ensure a timely delivery of vaccines to its member states, adding that he himself has insisted on this at EU meetings.

[ANA-MPA]