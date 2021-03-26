greece-sets-up-waiting-list-for-cancelled-jab-appointments

People who want to be alerted if an earlier vaccination appointment becomes available due to a cancellation can do so by entering a waiting list, Health Minister Vassals Kikilias announced on Friday.

The service, which is still a pilot program, applies for people who have already booked an appointment and will be available in a limited number of vaccination centres around the country, he said.

Those who are selected for an earlier appointment will receive a message on their mobile phone.

The plan is part of the ministry’s efforts to avoid wasting unused doses from no-shows.

More information on how this system will work will become available on the country’s online appointment booking platform emvolio.gov.gr.