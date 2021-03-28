eu-expected-to-slash-funds-to-greece-for-migrants

Given the significant reduction in migrant flows, the European Union is expected to slash funds to Greece to 1 billion euros for 2020-27 from €3.5 billion in the previous period, according to sources at the Migration Ministry.

“Of course we will demand more money, but there are no more funds for dealing with emergencies, while the population of migrants we are hosting has decreased significantly and, consequently, so have the needs,” ministry sources said. “We now have a new reality, but it is important to improve and maintain the infrastructure, but also to be prepared for the future,” they added.

Ministry data show 58,831 people are currently living in structures around the country. Of these, 11,650 are at island facilities, 27,000 at mainland camps and 20,000 in apartments of the ESTIA program. Some 10,000 are recognized refugees, meaning they will soon be leaving migrant facilities.