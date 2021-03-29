NEWS

Panathenaic Stadium showcased with new lighting design

panathenaic-stadium-showcased-with-new-lighting-design
[ΙnTime News]

A new lighting system was unveiled at the Panathenaic Stadium, also known as the Kallimarmaro, in a ceremony on Monday evening.

panathenaic-stadium-showcased-with-new-lighting-design0

The low-key event, adjusted to the pandemic era, was attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

panathenaic-stadium-showcased-with-new-lighting-design1

The new lighting system, comprising over 3,600 LED bulbs, will highlight the marble used to construct the stadium, home of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

panathenaic-stadium-showcased-with-new-lighting-design2

Officials said the new lighting will reduce light pollution by over 70% and slash by half the stadium’s energy requirements. 

Athens
READ MORE
athens-municipal-authorities-to-install-new-waste-bins-in-the-capital0
NEWS

Athens municipal authorities to install new waste bins in the capital

athens-transit-company-launches-new-tourist-friendly-site0
NEWS

Athens transit company launches new tourist-friendly site

graffiti-scoured-away-on-1-3-km-stretch-in-downtown-athens0
NEWS

Graffiti scoured away on 1.3 km stretch in downtown Athens

central-athens-street-purged-of-graffiti-after-20-day-cleanup-campaign0
NEWS

Central Athens street purged of graffiti after 20-day cleanup campaign

city-of-athens-launches-cleanup-campaign0
NEWS

City of Athens launches cleanup campaign

disinfectant-crews-hit-town0
NEWS

Disinfectant crews hit town