panathenaic-stadium-showcased-with-new-lighting-design

A new lighting system was unveiled at the Panathenaic Stadium, also known as the Kallimarmaro, in a ceremony on Monday evening.

The low-key event, adjusted to the pandemic era, was attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The new lighting system, comprising over 3,600 LED bulbs, will highlight the marble used to construct the stadium, home of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

Officials said the new lighting will reduce light pollution by over 70% and slash by half the stadium’s energy requirements.