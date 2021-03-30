NEWS

Fresh spike in Covid cases expected on Tuesday

fresh-spike-in-covid-cases-expected-on-tuesday

A fresh spike in new coronavirus infections is being expected on Tuesday, according to unconfirmed reports that pointed to a figure of above 3,000.

A rise to such levels would put Greece back in similar territory to last week’s record of 3,586 new cases, following a decline over the past couple of days that saw them below the 2,000-mark.

Tuesday’s anticipated spike may be connected to an increase in testing, given that hospital admissions, intubations and deaths have shown no sign of easing in recent weeks.

The official figures on the course of the pandemic in Greece will be announced by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) at its daily 6 p.m. briefing.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Nine people arrested, over a thousand fined for Covid safety violations

[Reuters]
NEWS

Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

[InTime News]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Experts cautious over reopening of schools

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Health minister to brief parties on pandemic

A family enjoys an afternoon outdoors at a former factory in the Piraeus suburb of Drapetsona on Sunday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
SURVEY

Public fatigue reflected in latest poll

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Greece looks to Israel as government seeks to ease lockdown