fresh-spike-in-covid-cases-expected-on-tuesday

A fresh spike in new coronavirus infections is being expected on Tuesday, according to unconfirmed reports that pointed to a figure of above 3,000.

A rise to such levels would put Greece back in similar territory to last week’s record of 3,586 new cases, following a decline over the past couple of days that saw them below the 2,000-mark.

Tuesday’s anticipated spike may be connected to an increase in testing, given that hospital admissions, intubations and deaths have shown no sign of easing in recent weeks.

The official figures on the course of the pandemic in Greece will be announced by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) at its daily 6 p.m. briefing.