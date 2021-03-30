public-fatigue-reflected-in-latest-poll

A family enjoys an afternoon outdoors at a former factory in the Piraeus suburb of Drapetsona on Sunday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

The extent of pandemic fatigue among the general public was reflected in the most recent poll on Monday by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV which showed that more than a third of those surveyed called for an immediate easing of the restrictive measures.

The poll conducted on March 26-28 showed that 35% of respondents said an “immediate relaxation” of the general lockdown is the “the best thing to do about the general lockdown” – compared to 24% in the previous poll.

At the same time, 34% consider that a “small extension (of the lockdown) and review of data” is needed before any easing is allowed, while 17% called for an “extension for as long as necessary.” Both these figures showed a downward trend.

At the same time, the assessments regarding the government’s management were divided down the middle, with 47% “positive or rather positive” views and 47% “negative or rather negative” views.

However, the negative opinions regarding the attitude of the main opposition SYRIZA party on the pandemic were twice as many as the positive ones. Sixty-two percent gave a “negative or rather negative” assessment of the leftist party’s stance on the pandemic with only 30% expressing positive views.

As for voter intentions, ruling New Democracy leads with 37%, ahead of SYRIZA with 25%, the Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7%, communist KKE (5.5%), nationalists Hellenic Solution (4.5%) and leftist MeRA25 (3%).

Smaller parties outside Parliament mustered a total of 7.5%, while those who said they were undecided amounted to 10.5%.

The impact of the decisions at the recent European Union summit on Greek-Turkish relations were also divided, with 41% saying it was positive and 39% negative. To the question of whether US President Joe Biden will help to normalize Greek-Turkish relations, 32% answer “a lot” or “enough” and 32% “a little” or “not at all.”