Public fatigue reflected in latest poll
The extent of pandemic fatigue among the general public was reflected in the most recent poll on Monday by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV which showed that more than a third of those surveyed called for an immediate easing of the restrictive measures.
The poll conducted on March 26-28 showed that 35% of respondents said an “immediate relaxation” of the general lockdown is the “the best thing to do about the general lockdown” – compared to 24% in the previous poll.
At the same time, 34% consider that a “small extension (of the lockdown) and review of data” is needed before any easing is allowed, while 17% called for an “extension for as long as necessary.” Both these figures showed a downward trend.
At the same time, the assessments regarding the government’s management were divided down the middle, with 47% “positive or rather positive” views and 47% “negative or rather negative” views.
However, the negative opinions regarding the attitude of the main opposition SYRIZA party on the pandemic were twice as many as the positive ones. Sixty-two percent gave a “negative or rather negative” assessment of the leftist party’s stance on the pandemic with only 30% expressing positive views.
As for voter intentions, ruling New Democracy leads with 37%, ahead of SYRIZA with 25%, the Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7%, communist KKE (5.5%), nationalists Hellenic Solution (4.5%) and leftist MeRA25 (3%).
Smaller parties outside Parliament mustered a total of 7.5%, while those who said they were undecided amounted to 10.5%.
The impact of the decisions at the recent European Union summit on Greek-Turkish relations were also divided, with 41% saying it was positive and 39% negative. To the question of whether US President Joe Biden will help to normalize Greek-Turkish relations, 32% answer “a lot” or “enough” and 32% “a little” or “not at all.”