health-minister-to-brief-parties-on-pandemic

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias will be meeting with representatives of Greece’s parliamentary parties on Tuesday to brief them on the course of the pandemic and government proposals for a gradual reopening of economic and social activity.

The briefing will cover the latest epidemiological data and the progress of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which is expected to pick up pace in April as Greece receives more doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, as well as the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab that was recently approved by European health authorities.

Parties will also be briefed by the president of the national expert committee advising the government on the pandemic, Maria Theodoridou, and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras.

The briefing comes a day before the committee convenes to discuss the possibility of reopening retail stores and some schools as of next week.