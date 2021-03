A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Makronisi and Anthropofagoi islets in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The overflight was recorded at 11.29 a.m. at an altitude of 20,500 feet.

A minute later, a separate pair of F-16s flew over the same islets at 13,500 feet, GEETHA said.