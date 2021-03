Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

An additional indictment has been announced against jailed former National Theater director Dimitris Lignadis after a third rape lawsuit was filed against him.

The accuser alleges that the rape took place at the director’s home in 2018.

Lignadis, who has been remanded in custody in the southern city of Tripoli, denies the allegation.