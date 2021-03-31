NEWS

High number of new Covid-19 cases expected again on Wednesday

Greek health authorities are again expected to announce a high number of new infections on Wednesday, a day after they reported a record number of new cases.

According to information, the number is forecast to exceed 3,000. 

A team of experts advising the government on the pandemic is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss developments with the pandemic, with some doctors advising against any loosening of health restrictions, while others recommending a cautious reopening of some economic and social activities to ease lockdown fatigue.

The panel will discuss whether to allow inter municipal travel and reopen schools and stores.

On Tuesday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases as well as 741 intubations of patients – the highest numbers since the pandemic begun in the country.

