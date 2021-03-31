self-testing-for-covid-19-mandatory-for-pupils-and-teachers

Self-testing for Covid-19 will be mandatory for pupils and teachers when schools reopen and it will also be a prerequisite for those sitting university entrance exams in June, according to Education Ministry legislation included in a Health Ministry bill.

The return to school in April will also depend on the procedures for the supply and organization of self-tests.

Senior Education Ministry officials Tuesday did not rule out the possibility that these procedures would be completed by the middle of next week.

At the same time, pupils and teachers at special education facilities are reluctant to be vaccinated – according to 52% of teachers and 22% of pupils – despite their having the privilege of priority vaccination.