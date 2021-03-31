covid-s-third-wave-showing-its-full-force

Despite expectations that the pandemic’s momentum will slow down in April, new records were set Tuesday regarding the daily number of coronavirus cases and intubations.

More specifically, the number of infections reached 4,340 after a total of about 66,000 molecular tests and rapid tests were conducted, while intubations reached 741. The previous record in the number of daily cases was recorded a week earlier on March 23 (3,586). Attica again had the lion’s share of Tuesday’s cases with 2,097, ahead of Thessaloniki with 535, Kozani with 167 and 135 in Achaia.

Deaths from Covid-19 came to 72, raising the total fatalities tally to 8,017.

In spite of Tuesday’s grim picture, the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology observed trends toward a stabilization or decline in the viral load in urban wastewater in the week of March 22 to 28, compared to the previous week: These figures came to -12% in Attica, -3% in Larissa, -50% in Volos, -23% in Iraklio, Crete, -71% in Hania, and -60% in Patra.

Nonetheless, Attica hospital remained in a state of alert, with the worker representatives complaining that Covid-19 intentive care units had reached their limits of their capacity, resulting in dozens of intubated patients on a waiting list.

Also Tuesday, health authorities were investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman, almost half an hour after she was vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to reports, the woman, who suffered from underlying conditions (diabetes and coronary heart disease), remained at the vaccination center for at least 15 minutes after she got her jab and showed no health problems.

​​​​​​Both the National Vaccination Committee and Greece’s pharmaceutical regulator (EOF) have been informed about the incident and are awaiting the results of a forensic examination.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present the general principles of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the day after the pandemic.

The main presentation of the plan will be undertaken by Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

The presentation will also be attended Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos (responsible for government coordination), Public Investments and National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA) Secretary General Dimitris Skalkos, the PM’s Chief Economic Adviser Alex Patelis, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Michael Arghyrou and Recovery Fund Special Coordinating Service governor Nikos Mantzoufas.