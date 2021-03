A fire broke out on Wednesday in a wooded area of Aitolokarnania, a region in western Greece.

The fire services said the blaze was located at the Palaiomanina area of Ksimeromero municipality.

It was approximately 35 kilometers from the historic city of Messolonghi. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

There are currently 23 firefighters and 9 vehicles operating in the area and the flames have not threatened any homes.