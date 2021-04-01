lloyd-austin-briefed-on-turkey

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos briefed his US counterpart Lloyd Austin Thursday about Turkey’s behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2020.

Prior to the phone call, which reportedly took place at Austin’s request, the US secretary of defense had also talked to his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

Panagiotopoulos reportedly gave Austin a detailed account of Greek-Turkish relations, pointing out the effects Ankara’s behavior could have on the cohesion of the NATO alliance and the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two ministers also expressed their common intention to expand and deepen the existing Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.