self-test-kits-for-covid-19-to-reach-pharmacies-on-april-7

The first batch of coronavirus self test kits were delivered to Greece on Friday and pharmacies will start receiving them as of April 7, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis said on Friday.

Speaking at a regular live briefing on the pandemic, Kontozamanis said that a second batch is scheduled to arrive in Greece in the middle of the coming week (April 7), and the last one the week after.

If all goes well, by the end of the coming week pharmacies throughout Greece will have received enough supplies to initially provide tests to high school students aged 16 to 18 and their teachers. They will then become available to ages 18 to 64 in the general public, he added.

According to a plan rolled out by the government, every citizen has a right to one test per week, or four per month. The minister detailed the process of acquiring them from the pharmacies and doing them at home.

