Retail closed but inter-municipal movement allowed in Thessaloniki, Achaia, Kozani

An announcement released by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection on Saturday revealed the measures that will apply to the administrative regions of Thessaloniki, and Kozani in Northern Greece, and Achaia in the Peloponnese, specifically that movement between municipalities will be allowed but that the retail sector in the regions will remain closed at least until April 12.

“The epidemiological situation did not allow retail to open in these areas,” explained Dr Athanasios Exadaktylos, president of the Panhellenic Medical Association and a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts. “The strain on the National Healthcare System in these regions does not allow for the smallest increase in pressure. We saw an increase that we had not right to ignore,” he concluded as he cautioned citizens to remain vigilant.